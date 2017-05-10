VW says new Arteon will pull over if you black out

Volkswagen says that its new Arteon will be fitted with more driver assistance systems than any VW before, revealing that the Passat-based fastback will even be capable of pulling over if its driver becomes incapacitated.

“Through the fusion of four driver assistance systems, the Arteon possesses a form of technology that in many circumstances can help to prevent serious accidents: Emergency Assist 2,0,” VW said.

As soon as the vehicle’s sensors notice that the driver has become incapacitated, the Arteon takes over “within its technical system limits”, warning other road-users and automatically steering to the nearside lane, where it stops.

The second-generation Emergency Assist merges adaptive cruise control, side assist, lane assist and park assist into one system.

If sensors recognise that for a defined length of time the driver has used neither the accelerator, brake nor steering wheel, the system initiates what VW calls “systematic countermeasures”.

First, the driver is warned by acoustic, visual and physical (read, “brake jolt”) signals. If they fail to react, Emergency Assist activates the emergency stop process, with the hazard warning lights being automatically activated. In addition, VW says the Arteon “performs gentle steering manoeuvres in order to make drivers in nearby vehicles aware of the dangerous situation”.

Although Volkswagen SA has yet to confirm that the new model will be launched in South Africa, a spokesperson told CARmag.co.za back in March that “the signs are positive that we will be getting Arteon in 2018”.