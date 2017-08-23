VW Scirocco could live on … but not as we know it

Earlier this year, rumours emerged that Volkswagen had no intention of developing a next-generation Scirocco, which suggested that the 10-year-old coupé would not be replaced at the impending end of its current lifecycle.

But now a fresh report out of the United Kingdom indicates that VW is considering re-inventing the Scirocco as a “sporty” two-door running on electricity and underpinned by the Wolfsburg brand’s new MED platform.

According to Auto Express, the proposed battery-powered Scirocco would borrow a number of its components from the upcoming ID family of electric vehicles.

“For me, we can only use [the Scirocco nameplate] for a sporty two-door coupé,” Frank Welsch, Volkswagen member of the board for development, told the British publication.

“We are not clear on how we will do such a car, and are thinking whether we do an interesting concept based on our electric platform; this could be a great and fun car.

“We are thinking about options for a new small coupé. We are working on a concept for emotional cars. Volkswagen always has an offer for emotional cars,” he added.

Welsch went on to reveal that if the Scirocco were to be re-invented as an EV, it would have to retain its general proportions.

“You don’t buy a Scirocco if you have a family. If you tell someone ‘this is a Scirocco’, they have a clear idea of what this should be and of what it should look like.

“If it had totally different proportions from the current car we would not call it Scirocco. It would not fit. It’s like having a new Tiguan concept and calling it ‘Golf’,” he explained.

Auto Express went on to speculate that a base Scirocco EV would make around 125 kW, while a hotter R version at the opposite end of the range would likely boast more than 225 kW, courtesy of high-capacity battery packs.