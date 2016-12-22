VW set to unveil self-driving electric Microbus…

Last week, we reported on Volkswagen’s apparent plans to resurrect the Microbus. And now the German automaker has released a handful of teaser images showing what it calls “a multi-functional vehicle of a new era”.

Chances are this new concept – which will become the second member of the brand’s so-called ID family – is the first glimpse of that new interpretation of the iconic Type 2. And it will be fully revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January.

VW promises that this new concept will “forge links between the legendary origins of the Volkswagen brand and its electrifying future”.

Like the ID concept unveiled in Paris, this latest vehicle will run on the Wolfsburg automaker’s MEB platform. Volkswagen says the new concept “will also be able to drive fully autonomously in the future”.

“A light press on the Volkswagen logo, and the electrically retractable steering wheel disappears into the cockpit. While the driver relaxes, laser scanners, ultrasonic and radar sensors and cameras monitor other road users and the surroundings,” says the automaker.

The brand adds that the concept combines “ample space for travel” with a long electric driving range.

The Wolfsburg automaker, of course, recently announced plans to “comprehensively reposition” itself in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal, first with a slew of SUVs and then by betting big on electric cars.

In fact, VW says it has a target of selling one million electric cars per year by 2025, adding that its “future electric cars will be the new trademark of Volkswagen”.