VW shows the new T-Roc testing … in South Africa!

The Volkswagen T-Roc is expected to be fully revealed in the coming months, and now the Wolfsburg-based automaker has released a short video showing a camouflaged prototype being tested right here in South Africa.

The new subcompact crossover will run on the VW Group’s ubiquitous MQB platform, and will be positioned below the Tiguan.

Thanks to these underpinnings (and its seemingly close relation to the Audi Q2), the T-Roc will be front-wheel drive, likely with the option of the brand’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Engine options should include the automaker’s familiar three- and four-cylinder petrol and diesel units, although a report from earlier this month suggested that even the 2,0-litre turbocharged mill from the Golf R could eventually find its way under the T-Roc’s bonnet.

Watch the teaser video below…