VW to aggressively expand ‘R’ range, says new report

For some time now, there have been rumblings that Volkswagen is preparing to expand its high-performance “R” range beyond the range-topping version of the Golf. And now a fresh report out of the United States suggests that at least five new models are being considered.

According to Car and Driver, VW is looking to take on various Mercedes-AMG models with an expanded performance line-up, and talk of a “more extreme” Golf R to take on Stuttgart’s A45 has re-emerged (despite the Wolfsburg automaker canning the R400 last year).

The US publication furthermore suggests that Volkswagen is preparing a raft of true R-badged (rather than R-Line-badged) crossovers, including a T-Roc R, a Tiguan R and even a Touareg R.

In addition, Car and Driver claims that an Arteon R is also a possibility, citing rumours that it will draw its urge from a “turbocharged, slightly downsized VR6” rather than a version of VW’s familiar 2,0-litre turbo-four.

Of course, VW hinted at its intention to shake up its R division back in June, when it appointed Jost Capito – a man with plenty of motorsport experience – as the performance sub-brand’s new managing director.