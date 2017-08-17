VW will reportedly build tiny (Up!-based) SUV after all

Back in 2012, Volkswagen revealed the Taigun show car, with a revised version of the diminutive SUV unveiled two years later as a “near-production” concept. But the tiny crossover didn’t ever see the light of day.

Now, according to a fresh report out of Germany, the development of a proper production version – apparently to be based on the Up! – has been given the green light.

AutoBild reports that VW has finally revived the idea, chiefly in a bid to take on cut-price competitors in the Brazilian market. The German publication adds that it will likely wear the T-Track badge, allowing it to fall in line with the naming convention kicked off by the soon-to-be-revealed T-Roc and upcoming T-Cross.

However, AutoBild also suggests that there will be quite a wait before the new model hits the market, speculating that it will launch only in 2020, exclusively in front-wheel-drive guise.