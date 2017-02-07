VW will reportedly not pay its CEO more than this…

A new report out of Germany suggests that Volkswagen will cap its CEO’s annual pay at €10-million (around R143-million).

According to in report in Handelsblatt, the German automaker plans to keep pay packages for other management board members below this figure.

The German daily added that under the proposed scheme, executives at the Wolfsburg brand would be paid a higher fixed salary and lower variable pay. Bonuses, meanwhile, would be linked to the Volkswagen stock price and dividends, a source told the newspaper.

Former VW chief Martin Winterkorn reportedly received nearly €16-million in pay in 2014 and a further €7,3-million the following year, despite the brand taking a hit thanks to the emissions scandal. Matthias Müller took over as Volkswagen AG’s CEO in September 2015.

According to Reuters, the automaker’s supervisory board is due to discuss the new pay structure at its next meeting late in February.