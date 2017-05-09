VW’s 10-speed dual-clutch transmission is dead…

The head of Volkswagen’s powertrain development unit has confirmed that he has pulled the plug on the German automaker’s 10-speed dual-clutch transmission project.

VW’s powertrain boss Friedrich Eichler told Automotive News that the transmission – which was first mentioned by Volkswagen officials in public as long ago as 2013 – had been shelved.

“Two months ago, I had the prototype crushed,” Eichler said, according to the US publication.

The 10-speed DSG, which back in 2013 was rumoured to be on track for a launch by 2016, was expected to be able to handle more than 500 N.m.

But Eichler told Automotive News that the project embodied the Wolfsburg brand’s “bigger is better” engineering approach of the past. That said, the powertrain chief confirmed to the publication that he had “saved all the data”.