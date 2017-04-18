VW’s ID Crozz concept ‘handles like a Golf GTI’…

After releasing a teaser last week, Volkswagen has revealed its new electric all-wheel-drive crossover in Shanghai, appropriately dubbing it the ID Crozz and adding it to a growing EV concept family.

And, as expected, the newcomer employs the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) architecture underpinning the already revealed ID and ID Buzz.

The ID Crozz draws its power from an 83 kWh battery, which delivers a total of 225 kW to all four wheels (75 kW to the front and 150 kW to the rear), which grants it a top speed of 180 km/h.

Total range, however, comes in at a fairly impressive (but claimed) 500 km. VW says charging the EV from empty to 80% takes just 30 minutes. And, of course, the concept also possesses a raft of autonomous driving features.

In terms of design, this four-door EV looks like it will go up against the likes of the Tesla Model X and Jaguar i-Pace as a coupe-crossover, utilising design innovations such as LED strip head- and taillamps and large windows to provide a near-360° view.

Interior space is said to match that of the current long-wheelbase Tiguan (known as the Allspace in some markets) thanks to its 2 774 mm wheelbase. It’s also filled with the sort of technological features you’d expect, including a 10,2-inch tablet infotainment system and an air purification system (the latter a major selling point for countries such as China).

With the battery centrally integrated, Volkswagen says the concept features “an ideal distribution of weight [48% front to 52% rear] between both axles”.

“In this way, the ID Crozz demonstrates handling characteristics on a par with a Golf GTI,” the Wolfsburg brand says, before adding that the suspension – with its electronically regulated shock absorbers and newly designed multi-link rear setup – also helps in this regard.

Although the ID Crozz is just a concept, Volkswagen hopes to roll a production model out by 2020, alongside the two other ID-based vehicles.