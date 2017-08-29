Wait, what? Jaguar Land Rover has cut pricing in SA!

It’s not often one sees a brand cutting pricing, but that’s exactly what Jaguar Land Rover South Africa has just done, across as many as seven of its local model line-ups.

Yes, the local arm of the British automaker has seen fit to adjust its pricing downwards, with the unusual (but welcome) move impacting all variants in the Jaguar XE, Jaguar XF, Jaguar F-Pace and Jaguar F-Type ranges, along with those in the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport line-ups.

The reason behind the decision? Well, the brand told CARmag.co.za that it “decided to reduce prices thanks to the medium-term recovery and stability in the pound-rand exchange rate, as well as [after] recognising high levels of current financial deal support in the market”.

“We believed there was an opportunity to pass this price benefit on to consumers, in the interest of transparency,” Jaguar Land Rover told us.

So, what sort of price adjustments are we looking at? Well, some are as high as 5%, which translates to a fairly significant sum when you’re talking about premium vehicles.

Let’s have a look at a few examples. The entry-level F-Pace 20d AWD Pure, for instance, is now some R40 000 cheaper at R762 066, while the price of the range-topping F-Pace 35t AWD S derivative has been slashed by a whopping R61 200 to R1 172 446. It’s a similar case in the middle of the range, where the F-Pace 25d AWD R-Sport is now positioned some R49 000 lower at R934 662.

The base Jaguar XE 20d Pure, meanwhile, is now priced at R569 500 (down R30 000), with the flagship XE S at R1 003 136 (a reduction of R52 300). An example from the XF line-up includes the mid-range XF 25t Portfolio, which is now R21 150 cheaper at R903 076.

Getting into the entry-level, four-cylinder F-Type will now cost you R44 100 less at R914 202, while the monster F-Type SVR Coupé AWD is now priced at R2 242 986, which represents a cut of some R107 800. The XJ is the only model range in Jaguar SA’s local stable that has not benefited from the price cuts.

Turning to Land Rover, we see that the Discovery Sport range tops out at R860 366 for the flagship HSE Luxury TD4 (some R15 200 down), while the Evoque line-up kicks off with the SE TD4 variant at R768 696 (down R32 000). Even all Range Rover Sport models are now cheaper, with the brutal SVR dropping some R109 500 to R2 102 786.

The new Discovery as well as the Range Rover SUV have not had their prices adjusted. Pricing for the upcoming Velar, too, remains unchanged.