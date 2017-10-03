Wait, what? Ranger Raptor to use diesel four-pot?

A fresh report out of Australia suggests that the upcoming Ford Ranger Raptor will be powered by a new-generation 2,0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine.

Initial reports, of course, speculated that the off-road high-performance version of the double-cab bakkie – which has already been confirmed for South Africa, albeit with a local introduction likely only in 2019 – would employ either an uprated version of the familiar 3,2-litre five-cylinder oil-burner or the brand’s 3,5-litre EcoBoost V6 petrol unit. Or, indeed, offer the choice of either.

But, according to The Motor Report, the Ranger Raptor will instead use a high-output, twin-turbo diesel mill with just four cylinders.

Although the Australian publication adds that it has yet to secure “the finer details” of the new model and its fresh engine, it speculates that Ford’s output targets would be “at least” 150 kW and 470 N.m (to better those of the current 3,2-litre five-pot), along with improved response lower down the rev-range.

The Motor Report adds that this new engine – linked to a ten-speed automatic transmission – will furthermore save weight and offer better efficiency, and eventually be rolled out (in detuned form) to derivatives lower down the Ranger line-up.