‘Wards Auto’ reveals its 10 best interiors of 2017…

Every year for the past seven years, Wards Auto has revealed its list of the 10 best interiors of the preceding 12 months. And in 2017, as many as seven brands new to the list made the cut.

The US publication says its list recognises “outstanding achievement in aesthetics, comfort, ergonomics, materials usage, fit-and-finish and user-friendly electronics”.

Interestingly, there is no price cap, and each year’s set of nominees comprises interiors that are either all-new or ones that “have been significantly improved from the prior year”. Of course, there are a handful of vehicles included here that are not available in (nor destined for) our market, but the list nevertheless makes for interesting reading…

See the 10 best interiors of 2017, according to Wards Auto, in alphabetical order below…

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Bentley Bentayga

Buick LaCrosse

Honda CR-V

Lexus LC 500

Lincoln Continental

Maserati Levante

Mazda CX-9

Mini Countryman

Subaru Impreza