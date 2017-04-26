Watch GWM Steed 6 bakkie fail ANCAP crash-test…

The Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) has released what it describes as a “concerning” two-star safety rating for the latest GWM Steed.

The independent safety authority tested a double-cab version of the latest Steed, which is known as the Steed 6 here in South Africa. The variant tested was the 4×2 petrol model (not offered in SA), and the rating applies to units produced from September 2016.

“This is a disappointing result for consumers and the brand,” said ANCAP chief executive officer, James Goodwin.

“While the Steed is equipped with six airbags and electronic stability control, features which were not offered on the previous model, there has been little change to the vehicle’s structure to improve the safety of the passenger cabin,” he added.

The base turbodiesel derivative offered in South Africa, for the record, features just two airbags and no stability control, while the second, higher-trim variant has six (and also adds stability control).

ANCAP reported “excessive footwell deformation, separation of footwell panels and pedal displacement” in the frontal offset crash test. Steering column components were a potential source of knee injury for the driver, while dashboard components were a potential injury source for both the driver and passenger. Protection of the driver and front passenger from whiplash injuries was rated as “marginal”.

The safety authority also said that the Chinese bakkie is not fitted with top tether child restraint anchorages and is “therefore not suitable for transporting young children”.

Watch the crash-test video below…