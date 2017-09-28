Watch new VW Polo undergo Latin NCAP crash test

Latin NCAP has released its latest batch of crash-test results, including a full safety assessment of the new Volkswagen Polo hatchback.

The unit tested was a Polo produced in Brazil for the South American market. Bear in mind that the new, sixth-generation Polo due to launch in South Africa in early 2018 will be built in Uitenhage and its specifications may well differ for the local market.

Featuring four airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, Isofix child-seat anchors and front seatbelt pre-tensioners as standard, the Brazilian-spec Polo returned five stars for safety for both adult and child occupants.

The model was put through frontal impact, side impact and side-pole impact tests, with Latin NCAP reporting that the side airbags “showed robust performance in both side impact scenarios”. The body shell, meanwhile, was rated as “stable”.

In South America, the Polo furthermore offers a pedestrian protection system as standard, which sees it receive the Latin NCAP “Advanced Award”.

Watch the crash-test videos below…