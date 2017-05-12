Watch Renault Duster score ZERO stars in crash-test

Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for two Renault Duster variants after crash-testing the popular SUV in India, with the base model scoring a “disappointing” zero stars.

It must be noted, however, that all four Renault Duster derivatives sold in South Africa come standard with four airbags. In addition, all SA-spec models come standard with ABS (with EBD), something the Indian versions do without.

The base model Duster, which is sold in India without airbags, recorded zero stars for adult occupant protection in the latest evaluation. According to Global NCAP, the test showed that due to the lack of airbags, injuries to the driver would have been “unacceptably high”. For rear seat child occupant protection, the Duster scored two stars.

Renault then asked Global NCAP to test a version of the Duster with a single driver’s airbag. This increased the score to three stars for adult occupant protection.

Global NCAP says it decided to “further investigate” the Duster since a single-airbag version was tested by Latin NCAP in 2015, scoring four stars. Interestingly, the safety authority found that the Indian-market Duster airbag was smaller than that of the Latin American version.

“The difference in airbag size brings corresponding differences in protection. With the Indian Duster, the head of the driver did not contact the airbag in the centre as it should, exposing the head to impact on the steering wheel and therefore more risk of injuries,” Global NCAP said in its report.

“This can be seen when the head reaches maximum front excursion and compresses the airbag. The Latin American Duster airbag, on the other hand, was a larger size and covered the head and chest of the driver. With the head in maximum forward excursion the airbag still shows containment to the head protecting it from the steering wheel.”

David Ward, secretary general of Global NCAP, shared his disappointment.

“It is troubling that during the UN Road Safety Week we yet again encounter a zero-star car in our crash testing in India. Renault produces the Duster in a number of markets and yet it seems content to provide a version for India which falls so far short on safety,” said Ward.

Watch the two crash-test videos below. The first shows the basic Duster (sans airbag), while the second is the model with the single airbag.