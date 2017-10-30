Watch the VW Tiguan undergo a brutal crash test…

Back in mid-2016, the second-generation Volkswagen Tiguan scored a full five stars in its Euro NCAP crash test. And now the German crossover has followed up with a 2017 Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the United States.

The IIHS says the latest Tiguan offers “improved protection in small overlap front crashes”.

Overall, the VW scored “good” ratings in five IIHS crashworthiness tests: driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints.

The IIHS said the Tiguan “held up well in the driver-side small overlap test”, with maximum intrusion of less than 50 mm at the “lower door-hinge pillar, footrest and left portion of the toepan”. The dummy’s movement was well controlled by the safety belt and airbags, and measures from the dummy showed that significant injuries would be “unlikely” in a real-world crash of the same severity.

The Tiguan missed out on the highest award (the so-called Top Safety Pick+), which requires a “good or acceptable” headlamp rating. The Tiguan’s base halogen headlamps earned a marginal rating, while the optional LED versions were interestingly rated as “poor”.

Watch the IIHS crash test below…