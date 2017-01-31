We have local pricing for the full Audi Q2 range…

Earlier this month, we revealed the local starting price of the new Audi Q2 range. And now we can bring you pricing for the entire seven-model line-up, with the first units arriving in dealerships across South Africa.

The small premium SUV – which will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA and new Mini Countryman – will start from R434 500, for the basic 1,0T FSI variant (in manual form), which has peak outputs of 85 kW and 200 N.m. An extra R18 500 will buy you this same turbo-triple, but linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The same engine and gearbox combinations will also be available in so-called “Sport” trim, priced at R464 500 and R483 000, respectively.

Meanwhile, a 1,4-litre TSI engine – again, mated to either a manual (R511 000) or dual-clutch (R529 500) ‘box – will also be offered, punting out 110 kW and 250 N.m. Both derivatives will feature the Sport specification.

Finally, a 105 kW/340 N.m 2,0-litre TDI variant in dual-clutch flavour will take its place at the very summit of the South African range, for the princely sum of R565 000. This diesel model is the fastest-accelerating in the local line-up, seeing off the obligatory 0-100 km/h sprint in a claimed 8,1 seconds.

Take note that not all variants will be available from launch.

Pricing:

Audi Q2 1,0T FSI: R434 500

Audi Q2 1,0T FSI auto: R453 000

Audi Q2 1,0T FSI sport: R464 500

Audi Q2 1,0T FSI sport auto: R483 000

Audi Q2 1,4T FSI sport: R511 000

Audi Q2 1,4T FSI sport auto: R529 500

Audi Q2 2,0 TDI quattro sport: R565 000