We have local pricing for the Haval H2!

Last year, GWM announced that it would be introducing its Haval sub-brand into the South African market. Now the H2 1,5T has arrived in SA and we have local pricing.

The Haval H2 will be fighting it out in the very competitive light-crossover segment. It’s fitted with a turbocharged 1,5-litre engine mated with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. Each combination will be available in one of three trim levels.

The H2 comes with front, side and curtain airbags as well as synthetic leather upholstery and a touchscreen infotainment system as standard throughout the range. Top-of-the-range Luxury models will be fitted with a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and auto headlamps and wipers.

Pricing for the H2 1,5T is as follows:

H2 1,5T City six-speed manual: R244 900

H2 1,5T City six-speed automatic: R279 900

H2 1,5T Premium six-speed manual: R254 900

H2 1,5T Premium six-speed automatic: R289 900

H2 1,5T Luxury six-speed manual: R274 900

H2 1,5T Luxury six-speed automatic: R309 900

All trim levels boast a five-year/100 000 km warranty, five-year/100 000 km service plan and five-year/unlimited km roadside assistance.