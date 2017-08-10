We have local pricing for the new Honda CR-V!

The fifth-generation CR-V has arrived in South Africa. It is offered in four derivatives, including two engines options but only one transmission (CVT). This all-new model includes a new chassis and freshly unpacked turbocharged engine.

The CR-V will be offered in Comfort, Elegance, Executive and Exclusive guise. Both the Comfort and Elegance variants are equipped with a naturally aspirated 2,0-litre four-cylinder engine carried over from the outgoing range, while the Executive and Exclusive models feature the new 1,5-litre turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive.

All CR-V derivatives come standard with a five-year/90 000 km service plan, a five-year/200 000 km warranty and three-year AA roadside assistance. Service intervals are listed as 15 000 km for the 2,0-litre models, with the 1,5T needing to be checked every 10 000 km.

We’ll publish a driving impression of the new Honda CR-V soon.

Pricing:

Honda CR-V 2,0 Comfort CVT: R422 900

Honda CR-V 2,0 Elegance CVT: R477 900

Honda CR-V 1,5T Executive AWD CVT: R584 900

Honda CR-V 1,5T Exclusive AWD CVT: R626 900