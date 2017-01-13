We have local pricing for the Porsche 911 GTS range

Earlier this week, Porsche expanded the 911 range with a collection of new GTS models. And now the company has released local pricing for these new derivatives.

The five-model range will start at R1 695 000 for the 911 Carrera GTS and run through to R1 966 000 for the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio or 911 Targa 4 GTS. The 911 Carrera 4 GTS (R1 820 000) and 911 Carrera GTS Cabrio (R1 842 000) slot in between the two extremes.

Porsche says a newly developed turbocharger for the 3,0-litre flat-six bumps power to 331 kW, delivering 15 kW more than the naturally aspirated engine of its forebear and 22 kW more than the 911 Carrera S. All GTS models feature a top speed in excess of 300 km/h.

Porsche Active Suspension Management will be included as standard on all GTS models, while the coupés will feature the PASM sports chassis, which lowers the vehicle’s body by 10 mm.

Pricing:

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS: R1 695 000

Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS: R1 820 000

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabrio: R1 842 000

Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio: R1 966 000

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS: R1 966 000