We have pricing for the four-cylinder Jaguar F-Type!

Until recently, the Jaguar F-Type was available only with either a supercharged V6 or V8 engine. But last month, the British sportscar announced a new entry-level four-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium unit for the recently facelifted model. And now we have local pricing.

In this application, the four-pot makes 221 kW and 400 N.m, which Jaguar says translates to a 5,7-second sprint to 100 km/h and a top speed of 250 km/h.

The entry-level engine will power four derivatives locally, including coupé and cabriolet body styles. An eight-speed Quickshift torque converter automatic transmission will be standard issue, as will an active exhaust system, satellite navigation and a Meridian sound system.

With a bit of extra cash, you can opt for the R-Dynamic trim level, which throws in a switchable active exhaust and signature LED headlamps, as well as some other toys. All models come standard with a five-year or 100 000 km maintenance plan.

Pricing (excluding CO2 emissions tax):

Jaguar F-Type Coupé 221 kW: R953 400

Jaguar F-Type Coupé R-Dynamic 221 kW: R1 034 900

Jaguar F-Type Cabriolet 221 kW: R971 000

Jaguar F-Type Cabriolet R-Dynamic 221 kW: R1 052 500