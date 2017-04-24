We have pricing for the updated BMW 4 Series range!

The facelifted BMW 4 Series range is due to launch locally in May 2017, and we’ve managed to secure pricing for the local line-up.

The update applies to the coupé, convertible and gran coupé model lines, and includes fresh styling and revised suspension. The engine line-up – which was tweaked back in May 2016 – is unchanged.

The range starts at R595 896 for the 420i Coupé in manual form (the 420i Gran Coupé is priced the same), while the soft-top line-up kicks off with the 420i Convertible at R707 750.

As we have previously reported, the BMW M4 and M4 Competition (also available in convertible guise) are no longer offered locally with manual gearboxes, and now feature the seven-speed M-DCT as standard.

The BMW M4 CS, meanwhile, is expected to join the local range in the third quarter of 2017.

Pricing (from):

BMW 420i Coupé: R595 896

BMW 420d Coupé: R629 800

BMW 430i Coupé: R682 722

BMW 440i Coupé (auto): R852 176

BMW M4 Coupé (auto): R1 257 436

BMW M4 Coupé Competition (auto): R1 393 336

BMW 420i Gran Coupé: R595 896

BMW 420d Gran Coupé: R629 800

BMW 430i Gran Coupé: R682 722

BMW 440i Gran Coupé (auto): R852 176

BMW 420i Convertible: R707 750

BMW 430i Convertible: R819 276

BMW 440i Convertible (auto): R974 946

BMW M4 Convertible (auto): R1 419 062

BMW M4 Convertible Competition (auto): R1 554 962