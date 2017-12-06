We have pricing for the updated Range Rover Sport!

Back in October, Land Rover revealed its facelifted Range Rover Sport line-up, giving the flagship SVR variant even more grunt and adding a new plug-in hybrid electric option to the range. And now we’ve managed to unearth local pricing for the updated model.

As before, four trim levels (S, SE, HSE and Autobiography) will be offered in South Africa, with the high-performance SVR sitting well clear at the very summit of the line-up. However, in addition to the updated styling inside and out, two 2,0-litre, four-cylinder variants each worth 221 kW have been added to the mix, along with two versions of the 297 kW P400e hybrid models (that’s the PHEV model pictured below). These new derivatives see the local range expand from 15 to 19 derivatives.

Other familiar engines in the line-up include the 3,0-litre TDV6 (190 kW), 3,0-litre SDV6 (225 kW), 4,4-litre SDV8 (250 kW), 3,0-litre V6 supercharged (250 kW and 280 kW) and 5,0-litre V8 supercharged (386 kW).

The 5,0-litre supercharged V8 in the SVR, meanwhile, now makes 423 kW and 700 N.m (up from 405 kW and 680 N.m), allowing it to rocket from standstill to 100 km/h in a claimed 4,5 seconds (two-tenths faster than before)…

Pricing (excluding CO2 tax):

Range Rover Sport S Si4: R1 082 500

Range Rover Sport S SCV6: R1 126 500

Range Rover Sport SE Si4: R1 137 200

Range Rover Sport S TDV6: R1 159 500

Range Rover Sport SE TDV6: R1 170 000

Range Rover Sport SE SCV6: R1 181 200

Range Rover Sport SE SDV6: R1 279 800

Range Rover Sport HSE TDV6: R1 304 500

Range Rover Sport HSE Si4: R1 343 800

Range Rover Sport HSE SDV6: R1 519 100

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic SCV6: R1 578 300

Range Rover Sport HSE P400e: R1 589 400

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic P400e: R1 632 700

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic Supercharged: R1 663 000

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic SDV8: R1 684 600

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic P400e: R1 761 300

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Supercharged: R1 847 200

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic SDV8: R1 869 400

Range Rover Sport SVR: R2 121 700