We have SA pricing for the facelifted VW Golf range!

Earlier this week, we reported local pricing for the facelifted Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI. And now we can reveal pricing for a few more derivatives.

At launch, it seems the local range will comprise just four models, including the DSG-equipped GTI. Other derivatives are expected to join the line-up at a later date.

As we reported earlier, the updated line-up kicks off with the Golf TSI 81 kW Trendline at R289 900. This model employs a 1,0-litre turbocharged engine worth 81 kW between 5 000 and 5 500 r/min, and 200 N.m from 2 000 to 3 500 r/min. Standard features include start-stop (with brake energy recuperation), the Wolfsburg brand’s 6,5-inch Composition Colour infotainment system, 15-inch “Lyon” alloys, LED daytime running lights and LED tail-lamps.

Next up is the same powertrain in conjunction with the Comfortline trim level. Priced at R304 200, this model adds items such as 16-inch “Hita” alloys, cruise control, front foglamps, lumbar adjustment for the front seats, a front centre armrest and the “lights and vision” package.

The Comfortline specification is also applied to the 92 kW 1,4-litre TSI engine carried over from the outgoing range (SA won’t be getting the new, cleaner 1,5-litre TSI … and here’s why). This derivative boasts the automaker’s DSG transmission as standard and is priced at R356 400.

Lastly, the GTI – which will be available exclusively with a DSG – tops the range at launch at R545 800. Of course, we can expect the Golf R to be positioned at the very summit of the line-up once it arrives at a later date. A 2,0-litre TDI and the 130 kW GTD will also be introduced in the coming months, presumably along with Highline models.

Pricing:

Volkswagen Golf TSI 81 kW Trendline: R289 900

Volkswagen Golf TSI 81 kW Comfortline: R304 200

Volkswagen Golf TSI 92 kW Comfortline DSG: R356 400

Volkswagen Golf TSI 169 kW GTI DSG: R545 800

