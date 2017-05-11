We have SA pricing for the new Mazda CX-5!

The “all-new” Mazda CX-5 has arrived in South Africa with seven different derivatives consisting of three engines, two drivetrains and two transmission options.

The Active, Dynamic, Individual and Akera trim lines from the previous generation remain, with a new 2,0-litre Dynamic six-speed automatic joining the range (previously available only with the six-speed manual gearbox).

Pricing for the new CX-5 range in SA:

2,0 Active: R379 900

2,0 Active auto: R391 900

2,0 Dynamic: R404 900

2,0 Dynamic auto: R416 900

2,2 DE Active auto: R459 400

2,5 Individual auto: R491 900

2,2 DE AWD Akera auto: R557 500

All models come standard with a three-year/unlimited km service plan.