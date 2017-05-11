We have SA pricing for the new Mazda CX-5!

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Mazda CX-5 driving
The new Mazda CX-5 has arrived in South Africa. Here's how much it costs.
May 11th 2017Nikesh Kooverjeeposted in

The “all-new” Mazda CX-5 has arrived in South Africa with seven different derivatives consisting of three engines, two drivetrains and two transmission options.

The Active, Dynamic, Individual and Akera trim lines from the previous generation remain, with a new 2,0-litre Dynamic six-speed automatic joining the range (previously available only with the six-speed manual gearbox).

Pricing for the new CX-5 range in SA:
2,0 Active: R379 900
2,0 Active auto: R391 900
2,0 Dynamic: R404 900
2,0 Dynamic auto: R416 900
2,2 DE Active auto: R459 400
2,5 Individual auto: R491 900
2,2 DE AWD Akera auto: R557 500

All models come standard with a three-year/unlimited km service plan.

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / /

Mazda CX-5 2,0 Active

Mazda enters the fast-growing compact-SUV segment with mixed results
October 15th 2012

THE compact-SUV segment has been one of the fastest growing in the local market as families moved away from traditional three-box saloons and MPVs into more lifestyle-oriented models during the past d...

Read More