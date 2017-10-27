Weakened rand means more fuel price hikes, says AA

The Automobile Association says “across-the-board losses from the exchange rate” will hit fuel-users at the end of October.

Commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund, the AA said that motorists should expect yet more pain at the pumps.

“The landed price of petrol actually dropped by around 18 cents a litre in October, while the landed price of diesel showed a slight increase of five cents,” the AA said in a statement. “But the rand slipped around 22 cents to the US dollar, meaning all grades of fuel will be more expensive in November.”

Petrol, the AA said, would rise a “modest” four cents a litre, but diesel users would pay up to 26 cents more, with illuminating paraffin set to rise by 18 cents.

“Fuel prices have not yet felt the full effect of the rand’s weakening in the wake of finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement,” the AA added.

“We expect that impact to immediately start feeding into the next month’s fuel price calculations, meaning South Africans should prepare for further fuel price hikes before Christmas,” the Association warned.