West Coast Customs spices up the Kia Stinger GT

Kia’s current flagship sportscar, the Stinger GT may look suitably dynamic in its standard guise but the grease monkeys at West Coast Customs were nevertheless keen to offer their own interpretations of this shape for this year’s SEMA show.

Their two Stinger GT specials, dubbed Wide Body and Federation, feature dynamic design tweaks with the latter also gaining an increase in performance.

The Kia Stinger GT Widebody takes its inspiration from GT cars of the ’70s. Wider wheel arches and suitably bigger 21-inch Keen forged alloy wheels complement a suspension lowered by 35,5 mm at the front and 30,5 mm at the rear. The Widebody also gets a carbon fibre aero kit and a rear diffuser.

The cabin boasts a custom reupholstery with blue leather seat piping, a hand-stitched gray leather dashboard, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and a gloss black centre console.

The Stinger GT Federation special gains an array of high performance aftermarket parts. Exterior accents on this model are supplied by Air Design USA and include a new rear spoiler, rear diffuser and redesigned hood vents rounded off with a custom creamy-orange paint scheme. There’s also a set of 20-inch TSW wheels mated.

Unlike the Widebody, this GT Stinger gets a bump in power via the fitment of a K&N cold-air intake and a low-restriction quad-tipped Borla exhaust system pushing the total power output to 283 kW (from 272). Eibach springs, thicker anti-roll bars and a reduced ride height improve dynamics accordingly.