What a road: BMW’s ‘final test’ for new i8 Roadster…

Back in July, BMW released a short teaser video giving us our first official glimpse of the new i8 Roadster. And now the Munich-based brand has released another clip, this time showing what will be the third member of the BMW i family undergoing “final testing”.

The 26-second video shows the latest interpretation of the plug-in hybrid sportscar crossing the Alps in southern France via some absolutely stunning roads, which BMW describes as the “perfect route for the final test drive” of the roadster.

Due to arrive in 2018, BMW says the i8 Roadster will “unlock the door to a whole new dimension in pioneering open-top driving pleasure – virtually silent and with zero local emissions”.

Rumours suggest the i8 Roadster will be based on the upcoming facelift set to be handed to the i8 coupé, which should include not only a little extra oomph from its combination of three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor, but also possibly some added electric-only range.

Watch the latest teaser clip below…