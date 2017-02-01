What new Seat Ibiza tells us about next VW Polo…

The Ibiza is Seat’s most popular model, accounting for a large chunk of the Spanish manufacturer’s sales. And now a new, fifth-generation model has been unveiled.

Why do we care down here in South Africa, seeing that the brand no longer has a local presence? Well, the Seat Ibiza shares its platform with the Volkswagen Polo.

And, since the new Ibiza – which comes loaded with new technology – is built on the MQB A0 platform, the next-generation Polo will all but certainly employ the same underpinnings.

Interestingly, the new Ibiza is overall a little larger than before. Both the track and wheelbase have been increased (the latter by as much as 95 mm), which should result in increased interior space. Boot space, too, has also been boosted to a claimed 355 dm3, with the luggage compartment furthermore gaining a lower load height.

In terms of engine options, the turbocharged 1,0-litre three-cylinder and 1,6-litre turbodiesel plants remain, while the turbocharged 1,4-litre has been replaced by the new 110 kW EVO 1,5 TSI (found in the facelifted Golf as well). The turbocharged 1,2-litre engine, found in the outgoing Ibiza range, has not been mentioned.

The 1,0-litre engine will come fitted with a five-speed manual transmission. All other mills will feature a six-speed ‘box or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Other items from the Ibiza that could well make their way into the next Polo (depending on the trim level, of course) include LED interior lighting, numerous safety features, a new infotainment system and an eight-channel Beats audio system.

The Ibiza and Polo have shared a platform since the former’s second-generation model was launched in 1993 (with the first generation being based on the Fiat Ritmo). And this unveiling may just give us an early look at what to expect from the next Polo…