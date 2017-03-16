What we know about the next-gen Volkswagen Polo

The sixth generation of the Volkswagen Polo is set to be revealed at Frankfurt this year. According to information sourced by Autocar this new Polo’s design greatly separates it from the current one. A lot of the changes relate to the Seat Ibiza which was revealed a few months ago.

In terms of design, the new Polo is expected to be a lot more dynamic than the current one in order to broaden its sales appeal. This design will consist of redesigned headlamps, a more prominent sloping roofline. A general idea of the design can be drawn from the leaked image above.

Much like the Ibiza, the PQ25 architecture makes way for the new MQB platform which has been altered for the AO segment. This means that the new Polo will be longer and wider, most notably along the wheelbase and track in order to provide more interior space.

Both three and five door models will still be available, although a three-door is unlikely to reach South Africa. A CrossPolo has not yet been confirmed or denied.

The interior of the Polo will be completely redesigned with a strong focus on perceived quality. Certain controls and front seats will be sourced from the recently facelifted Golf (due in SA this May). Optional extras will include a virtual instrument cluster, a new infotainment system and an automatic parking feature.

The engine lineup for the new model will be drastically cut down. The turbocharged 1,2-litre petrol engine is expected to be replaced by the 1,0-litre turbo-triple mill which will be available with four power outputs (we will most likely only gain the 81 kW variant).

Much like with the facelifted Golf, the new turbocharged 1,5-litre petrol unit also replaces the 1,4 TSI in international markets but here in South Africa the old unit will remain, for now. This is likely due to financial reasons and the state of our fuel quality.

The Polo GTI will also live on. Rumours suggest that this time around it will be fitted with a turbocharged 2,0-litre petrol engine that will deliver north of 150 kW. A Polo R is almost certainly not going to happen.

The current turbodiesel 1,4-litre three-cylinder engine will make way for an updated version of the 1,6-litre four-cylinder. This will likely be the last diesel Polo to see the production line as the generation after this will aim towards hybridisation.

Transmission options will remain the same. The MQB platform is equipped for all-wheel drive but this will not see its way on the new Polo.