Wheelsandmore gives McLaren 570GT some more power

The German-based tuner Wheelsandmore has already put its hands on the McLaren P1 and 675LT but now its engineers have focused on the baby of the brand; the 570GT. The custom job includes some slight exterior revisions and a hefty bump in power.

Visually, the 570GT is finished in white paint with a set of handmade ultralight forged F.I.W.E. alloy wheels fitted to a set of 235/30 ZR20 front and 295/30 ZR21 rear Continental ContiSportContact 6 tyres. It also gets some height adjustable springs to give it more of an aggressive stance.

As far as performance is concerned, the twin-turbo 3,8-litre V8 has been pushed to 478 kW and 700 N.m of torque. This has been achieved by installing a set of sports catalytic converters and a low-pressure exhaust system along with a dyno-developed ECU software upgrade (which constitutes 44 kW and 150 N.m to the overall power output).

The end result of this is a 0-100 km/h time of just over 3,1 seconds with an unchanged top speed of 328 km/h. These modifications also apply to the 540C and 570S. The price list for this conversion is not yet available.