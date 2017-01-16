Why Volvo believes the wagon will make a comeback

In many markets (including South Africa), the humble wagon isn’t nearly as popular as it once was, thanks chiefly to the rise in demand for the SUV-styled crossover. But the head of Volvo in the United States believes this will change.

Volvo USA CEO Lex Kerssemakers reckons the estate is about to make a comeback, citing a “psychological” reason.

“What I see coming back are sports wagons. People are looking for stylish cars. You even see the SUVs becoming more stylish, you see ‘coupe-SUVs,’ and the translation from a coupe-SUV or a lower SUV towards a sports wagon is very easily made,” Kerssemakers told Motor1.com.

“Why does my generation not buy estates? It’s because that’s what they have been raised in. That’s why they go in MPVs and now SUVs. But there is a whole generation coming now that has never been raised in a sports wagon.

“They’re going to push against their parents, because they have been raised in an SUV. Naturally, if you look at it from a psychological perspective, sports wagons must come back,” he explained.

Interestingly, Volvo SA says it plans to launch the new V90 Cross Country in South Africa, but adds that the V90 estate won’t make it to our shores.