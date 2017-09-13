World Car of the Year candidates for 2018 revealed
Back in April, the Jaguar F-Pace was crowned as the 2017 World Car of the Year. And now, with the Frankfurt Motor Show in full swing, an extensive list of candidates for the 2018 version of the prestigious award has been announced.
In Geneva in March next year, the top three finalists in each category will be declared, before the winners are announced at the New York International Auto Show on March 28.
As many as 35 candidates (many of which have yet to officially launch) in the main World Car of the Year category have been listed, ranging from the Alfa Romeo Giulia and BMW X2 to the Kia Stinger and Volkswagen Polo.
Meanwhile, five vehicles – the Audi A8, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, Lexus LS, Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Panamera – have been shortlisted for the World Luxury Award, with ten more in the running for the World Performance Car title.
There are five eligible vehicles in the World Green Car category, while the World Urban Car segment contains eight contenders (each of which also features in the World Car of the Year category).
Vehicles in the running for the World Car Design award include those eligible for any of the other World Car awards (they are automatically entered) along with two stand-alone entries: BMW i8 Roadster and Lamborghini Urus.
Check out the full lists of eligible vehicles below, and pick your winners!
World Car of the Year 2018 candidates:
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Alfa Romeo Stelvio
BMW X2
BMW X3
Buick Regal/ Opel/Vauxhall Insignia
Citroën C3 Aircross
Dacia/Renault Duster
Ford Fiesta
Genesis G70
Honda Accord
Hyundai Kona
Jeep Compass
Kia Niro
Kia Picanto
Kia Stinger
Kia Stonic
Land Rover Discovery
Mazda CX-5
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Micra
Peugeot 3008
Range Rover Velar
Renault Koléos
Seat Ibiza
Skoda Karoq
SsangYong Rexton G4
Subaru XV/Crosstrek
Suzuki Swift
Toyota Camry
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen Arteon
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC40
World Luxury Car 2018 candidates:
Audi A8
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Lexus LS
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Panamera
World Performance Car 2018 candidates:
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Audi RS3 Sedan
Audi RS5 Coupé
BMW M5
Ferrari Portofino
Honda Civic Type R
Hyundai i30 N
Lexus LC500
Renault Alpine A110
Volkswagen Polo GTI
World Green Car 2018 candidates:
BMW 530e iPerformance
Chevrolet Cruze Diesel
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Hyundai FE
Nissan Leaf
World Urban Car 2018 candidates:
Ford Fiesta
Hyundai Kona
Kia Picanto
Kia Stonic
Nissan Micra
Seat Ibiza
Suzuki Swift
Volkswagen Polo
World Car Design of the Year 2018 candidates:
All vehicles listed above, plus:
BMW i8 Roadster
Lamborghini Urus