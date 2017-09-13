World Car of the Year candidates for 2018 revealed

Back in April, the Jaguar F-Pace was crowned as the 2017 World Car of the Year. And now, with the Frankfurt Motor Show in full swing, an extensive list of candidates for the 2018 version of the prestigious award has been announced.

In Geneva in March next year, the top three finalists in each category will be declared, before the winners are announced at the New York International Auto Show on March 28.

As many as 35 candidates (many of which have yet to officially launch) in the main World Car of the Year category have been listed, ranging from the Alfa Romeo Giulia and BMW X2 to the Kia Stinger and Volkswagen Polo.

Meanwhile, five vehicles – the Audi A8, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, Lexus LS, Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Panamera – have been shortlisted for the World Luxury Award, with ten more in the running for the World Performance Car title.

There are five eligible vehicles in the World Green Car category, while the World Urban Car segment contains eight contenders (each of which also features in the World Car of the Year category).

Vehicles in the running for the World Car Design award include those eligible for any of the other World Car awards (they are automatically entered) along with two stand-alone entries: BMW i8 Roadster and Lamborghini Urus.

Check out the full lists of eligible vehicles below, and pick your winners!

World Car of the Year 2018 candidates:

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

BMW X2

BMW X3

Buick Regal/ Opel/Vauxhall Insignia

Citroën C3 Aircross

Dacia/Renault Duster

Ford Fiesta

Genesis G70

Honda Accord

Hyundai Kona

Jeep Compass

Kia Niro

Kia Picanto

Kia Stinger

Kia Stonic

Land Rover Discovery

Mazda CX-5

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Micra

Peugeot 3008

Range Rover Velar

Renault Koléos

Seat Ibiza

Skoda Karoq

SsangYong Rexton G4

Subaru XV/Crosstrek

Suzuki Swift

Toyota Camry

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen Arteon

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC40

World Luxury Car 2018 candidates:

Audi A8

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

Lexus LS

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Panamera

World Performance Car 2018 candidates:

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Audi RS3 Sedan

Audi RS5 Coupé

BMW M5

Ferrari Portofino

Honda Civic Type R

Hyundai i30 N

Lexus LC500

Renault Alpine A110

Volkswagen Polo GTI

World Green Car 2018 candidates:

BMW 530e iPerformance

Chevrolet Cruze Diesel

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Hyundai FE

Nissan Leaf

World Urban Car 2018 candidates:

Ford Fiesta

Hyundai Kona

Kia Picanto

Kia Stonic

Nissan Micra

Seat Ibiza

Suzuki Swift

Volkswagen Polo

World Car Design of the Year 2018 candidates:

All vehicles listed above, plus:

BMW i8 Roadster

Lamborghini Urus