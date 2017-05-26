XE SV Project 8 is Jaguar’s most powerful road-car…

A few months ago, we heard about the possibility of a Jaguar XE SVR. While this is likely still on the cards, Jaguar has now revealed some new information regarding an interesting special edition model: the Jaguar XE SV Project 8.

When we spoke to Jaguar’s managing director John Edwards last year, he informed us that there was a strong possibility of a Project 8 (and 9), but he was unable to share any detailed information.

One year later, the prototype can be seen strutting its stuff around the Nürburgring Nordschleife while dressed in camouflage and SVO decals.

Set to become a collectors’ item, the upcoming model will technically be the sequel to the F-Type Project 7 revealed in 2014. Like the Project 7 and the rumoured XE SVR, the Jaguar XE XV Project 8 will employ a supercharged 5,0-litre V8, but with peak power hiked to 441 kW. This will make it the most powerful Jaguar road car ever produced.

There’s no word on whether the XE SV Project 8 will be rear- or all-wheel drive, but given its considerable power output and the fact that the F-Type SVR sends its oomph to all four wheels via an eight-speed Quickshift torque converter, it’s likely to use that same setup.

While the Project 7 was limited to 250 units, the Jaguar says it will make 300 examples of the XE SV Project 8. The new model will make its public debut at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed at the end of June, with its technical specifications to be released two days before that.