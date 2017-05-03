‘Yellow Night Edition’ AMG 45 models arrive in SA!

Back in February, we brought you pricing for the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA, and now the updated compact crossover range has officially launched in South Africa. But along with it comes three new Yellow Night Edition AMG derivatives.

The Stuttgart automaker says these special edition models serve to celebrate the success of Affalterbach’s trio of AMG-badged compact cars: the A45, CLA45 and GLA45 (each of which employs the brand’s 280 kW 2,0-litre turbocharged four-pot).

The special edition models are painted exclusively in “night black” or “cosmos black” and are easily identifiable thanks to the combination of matte-graphite-grey and bright yellow exterior trim.

Alloy wheels in matte-black with yellow rim flanges along with the black-painted AMG twin-louvre in the radiator grille also help to identify these models. Furthermore, yellow highlights characterise the front apron, the side-mirror caps, the inserts in the side-skirts, the rear diffuser and the rear wing (the latter on the A45 and GLA45 only, of course).

There are also AMG sports stripes in matte-graphite-grey on the bonnet, roof, boot lid and flanks of each of the vehicles.

Inside, the AMG performance seats (trimmed in artificial leather and microfibre) also boast yellow trim, as do the AMG performance sports steering wheel, the rear bench, the dashboard, the beltlines (on the CLA45, this time) and the armrests. Further highlights include the door-sill panels in graphite-grey with a yellow AMG logo, the floor mats with yellow edging and the yellow air outlets. Standard equipment includes the aerodynamics package and the night package.

So, how much? Well, ordering the special edition versions of each of the models essentially adds R105 000 to the asking price, which puts the A45 4Matic Yellow Night Edition at R878 914, the CLA45 4Matic Yellow Night Edition at R985 314 and the GLA45 4Matic Yellow Night Edition at R967 628…