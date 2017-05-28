Yes, it’s happening! BMW M8 confirmed (and teased)…

BMW recently took the wraps off its new Concept 8 Series model, which serves to preview a production version due in 2018. And now the Munich-based automaker has confirmed that an M8 high-performance variant will top the range.

After providing a glimpse of a camouflaged, “early prototype” version of the upcoming M8 as part of the support programme for the Nürburgring 24-hour race, BMW released a statement confirming that its engineers were “working flat out on the M model”.

“The conception and development of the standard BMW 8 Series and the M model run in parallel,” explained Frank van Meel, president BMW M Division.

“The future BMW M8 will build on the genes of the 8 Series and augment its DNA with added track ability and generous extra portions of dynamic sharpness, precision and agility. It all flows into a driving experience that bears the familiar BMW M hallmarks and satisfies our customers’ most exacting requirements.”

Interestingly, the Bavarian brand also confirmed that a race-spec car (to be dubbed the BMW M8 GTE) will spearhead BMW Motorsport’s return to Le Mans.

“The BMW M8 GTE development programme for our Le Mans comeback is in full swing,” said BMW Motorsport director, Jens Marquardt.

“Developing a new racing car is always exciting, and in the case of the BMW M8 GTE the anticipation is that much greater still. We can’t reveal any pictures yet, but I can promise you that the BMW M8 GTE will look spectacular. We are planning an initial roll-out for the first half of this year and are looking at giving the car its race debut in the Daytona 24 Hours in late January 2018.”