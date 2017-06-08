You can now renew your car licence via the FNB app

It’s no fun standing in a queue to renew your vehicle licence, is it? Well, FNB apparently agrees (and has seen a business opportunity), adding a new element to its smartphone app that results in “seamless licence disc renewal with delivery to your door”.

For a price, of course…

So, how does it work? Well, the bank says you simply scan your licence disc, which prompts the app to send you “proactive notifications” ahead of renewal dates and facilitate “easy renewal” with an in-app payment function and “delivery options to your door”.

“With a few clicks or swipes, customers can avoid a host of frustrating and time-consuming processes as well as prevent penalties for late payment. In addition, with the functionality you can renew on behalf of a dependent who lives elsewhere, and have it delivered to them,” FNB said in a statement.



For this sort of “ad-hoc” vehicle licence renewal via the app, FNB charges a “handling and delivery fee” of R199 per disc. Needless to say, this excludes the renewal amount payable to the licencing authority.

In addition, FNB offers something it calls “On-road Protect”, which is essentially a bundle featuring the vehicle licence renewal experience for up to five discs “with free delivery, fine discounts negotiated on your behalf, 24/7 bail assistance at roadblocks and Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim and tyre repair claim assistance due to pothole damage”. This bundle service comes at the price of R95 per month.