TEST: Alfa Romeo Giulia 2,0T vs. Audi A4 2,0T FSI

Ian McLaren

Audi might want to use the Giulia as motivation to make the next A4 just a bit more exciting

Wilhelm Lutjeharms

Audi’s interior leaps ahead of the Alfa, but the Giulia is more fun to drive

Terence Steenkamp

As lovely as the Alfa is to pilot, it lacks that final 5% of polish needed to beat the Germans

Sudhir Matai

Finally we can say that Alfa is back

  • C4d3ll

    New car prices escalate far quicker than Joe Average’s salary.
    To be competitive, Alfa will need to consider GFV options.

  • nigel

    Pity there are no Manual-Shift models.

    Alfa’s past manual gearboxes exceled in feel and sportiness.

    8-speed “manomatic” transmissions make the car a commuter rather than a GT.