ROAD TEST: Audi S5 Coupé vs. Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupé

Team comments

Terence Steenkamp

The C43 feels like an AMG; the S5 simply like a quick A5

Gareth Dean

The S5 is a gentle­man’s express, but it’s rather clinical compared with the smile-inducing C43

Steve Smith

The C43 is a real gem and, for me, a better car than the muscle-bound C63

Ian McLaren

An average driver will be faster in the C43 than a C63

