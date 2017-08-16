ROAD TEST: Hyundai Tucson vs. Volkswagen Tiguan

Team comments

Terence Steenkamp

Tucson is excellent, but Tiguan’s polish just edges it

Terence Steenkamp
Steve Smith

Hyundai all but matches the VW’s quality. And price

Steve Smith
Wilhelm Lutjeharms

Volkswagen's offering eclipses the Hyundai on almost every level

Wilhelm Lutjeharms

Tucson does very little wrong, but Tiguan is marginally more talented

Ryan Bubear

