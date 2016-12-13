TEST: Mercedes-Benz C250d vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC250d

Team comments

Steve Smith

I’m enjoying the C-Class more each time I drive it, but ease of use makes the GLC my family car choice

Gareth Dean

There’s surprisingly little separating sedan from SUV

Ian McLaren

Remember that the trade-off for improved visibility forwards in the GLC is a relatively hampered rear view

Terence Steenkamp

The GLC250d is my single favourite Benz built on this platform

