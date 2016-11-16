Nissan Qashqai 1,2T vs. Renault Kadjar 96 kW Turbo

Team comments

Terence Steenkamp

They’re so closely matched that you have to question Renault’s pricing strategy

Terence Steenkamp
Steve Smith

Can’t quite justify the price on the more stylish Renault

Steve Smith
Peter Palm

I prefer the feel and finish of the Kadjar

Peter Palm
Ian McLaren

Qashqai remains consistently polished, while the Kadjar offers welcome sophistication

Ian McLaren

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / / /

  • Danilo Munhequete

    It all comes down to personal choice and brand loyalty.
    Pocket depth is a fact to take into consideration, as one is 40K more expensive than the other.

  • Luke

    I have owned two Renaults in the past, and have been very happy, the kadjar would be my pick, especially with the XP edition currently at no extra cost.