ROAD TEST: Opel Astra vs. Peugeot 308 vs. VW Golf

Team comments

Steve Smith

Astra matches the Golf in drivetrain and chassis refinement

Steve Smith
Gareth Dean

The new Astra all but closes the gap on the Golf; it just lacks the polish to trump it

Gareth Dean
Terence Steenkamp

The 308 feels sophisticated and special. Pity about the price and cramped cabin

Terence Steenkamp
Ian McLaren

As accomplished as the new Astra is, I was hoping for a bit more personality

Ian McLaren

  • Nipho19

    I’m thinking of buying the Opel Astra Enjoy 1.4T A/T, I was just weary that it was nowhere near the refinement and comfort levels of the Golf, thanks guys for just sealing the deal for me. The car looks fantastic