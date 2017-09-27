TEST: Volkswagen Golf GTD DSG vs. VW Golf GTI DSG

Team comments

Terence Steenkamp

GTD runs the GTI awfully close, but the latter remains the archetypal hot hatch

Sudhir Matai

It’s difficult to choose between two accomplished cars, but the GTI just pips it

Ian McLaren

More “sensible” GTD for when your wife reminds you you’re too old for a GTI

Gareth Dean

GTD a noble effort to marry performance and economy

