From The Archives: Ford Falcon XR6

Thirteen years after CAR tested the legendary Cortina XR-6, Ford returned to the XR6 formula with the Falcon – tested for the June 1996 issue.

The XR6 was set apart from lesser models in the Falcon line-up by quad headlamps, bonnet vents, 15-inch alloy wheels, and a boot spoiler. Inside, the treatment wasn’t as inspired with the Falcon XR6’s cabin ultimately proving rather dull; although spaciousness.

Under the bonnet, the Falcon XR6 packed a 4,0-litre in-line six cylinder motor producing 164 kW and 366 N.m of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox sent drive to the rear wheels and helped the Blue Oval beastie record a 0-100 km/h sprint of 7,67 seconds, with a top speed of 227 km/h.