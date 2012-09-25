From the Archives: Peugeot 206 GTi 180

September 25th 2012posted in Classic Road Tests

Just a decade ago, the very best hot hatches were lightweight and boasted high-revving normally aspirated engines. Peugeot’s 206 GTi wasn’t really in contention for the hot-hatch crown until the French manufacturer upped the ante of its then-warmest hatch, resulting in the 206 GTi 180 – which was tested for the December 2003 issue.

Inspired by its recent successes in the World Rally Championship, Peugeot celebrated by paying homage to the 206 WRC with a 206 GTi that boasted a colour-coded body kit, five-spoke 17-inch alloys, aluminium fuel-filler cap, dual chrome tailpipes and faux carbon-fibre exteriors mirrors. Inside, the racy theme continued with bucket-style front seats and an aluminium gearshift lever and pedals.

But the real treat was the 2,0-litre four-cylinder, which was armed with variable inlet valve timing and 4-into-1 exhaust manifold and produced 130 kW at 7 000 r/min and 202 N.m of torque. Along with the close-ratio five-speed gearbox, this powerplant enabled the 206 GTi 180 to sprint to 100 km/h in 7,72 seconds and complete the 1 km sprint in 28,55 seconds.

  • keith

    corolla RSi 5 speed from 1997 with a 1.6L engine with 115kw does 0-100 in 7.71 seconds and yet this 2.0L car with 15more kw and 180nm of torque takes 7.72 seconds. just goes to show how fast the corolla RSi actually is!

  • Gavin Myers

    I own a 2004 model and I love every minute of it. Even in GP it pulls like a train, screaming and bellowing all at once to 7 200 r/min like any good NA motor should. It does run with some decent machinery and in the bends the grip is fantastic. Provoke it correctly, though, and there’s lift-off oversteer to indulge in and the chassis control to make the most of it too. My main gripe is that the steering wheel is not adjustable for reach, compromising my driving position somewhat. Parting with my little smile machine one day will be a very difficult decision indeed.

  • GDW

    Sorry to break your heart Keith, but the 180 will actually do 0-100 in 6.9.

    • The Vet Guy 2

      yes 0-60mph in 6.9s ( thats 96kmph, then to goto 100kmph it will have to change gear hence lost time). look at the road test as tested in the scans above 0-100kmph in 7.72s, the corolla RSi still keeps up with it on the 1km sprint, doing 28.7 vs 28.55. not bad for a 1587cc with no lsd!

  • LazyDemoni

    This is a fantastic car!