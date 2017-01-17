TEST: Toyota Land Cruiser 200 & Mercedes-Benz GLS500

How far outside of their respective comfort zones would you be willing to take these two respected adventure seekers?

Parked peacefully alongside one another at one of the highest vantage points in the Western Cape’s scenic Elgin Valley, it’s interesting to note that, while the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Toyota Land Cruiser were driven line astern to this location, in broader terms their journeys have been very different. Both aimed squarely at the US market, the first GL-Class was Mercedes-Benz’s reaction to the burgeoning seven-seat SUV segment in North America (that included the US introduction of the first-generation Audi Q7 in 2007).

Built on the same platform as the W164 ML-Class, the GL was tasked with offering the best-of-both-Mercedes-worlds by combining the latest the brand had to offer in terms of luxury and innovation in a package that, literally, stood shoulder to shoulder with Lincoln and Cadillac SUVs. Unlike its Ingolstadt rival, Mercedes-Benz sought to emulate Range Rover by adding further appeal to the GL’s package with genuine off-road ability to complement its on-road prowess.

Working in the opposite direction, Toyota’s longest-running series, the Land Cruiser, owes much of its success to the reputation of its go-anywhere heritage. It may be a nameplate that currently exists on four separate model line-ups – 76, 79, Prado and 200 – but it’s the latter range that best represents Toyota’s luxury-meets-all-terrain efforts. While it’s been some time since we’ve tested versions of either of these vehicles, neither of them as featured here is all-new.

Design

Corresponding with a name change that brings the outgoing GL in line with Mercedes’ current model designation, the GLS (the S denoting it as the equivalent of the S-Class) not only benefits from updates to its interior treatments, but also from a raft of tech upgrades. On top of that, while the standard five-metre-long GLS with its up-to-date exterior trimmings would prove imposing enough for most, our test unit upped the ante with an optional (R42 500) AMG Line body kit, complete with 21-inch alloy wheels and corresponding wheelarch extensions, as well as a fair splash of chrome highlighting.

A similar penchant for chrome, although this time standard issue, lends the now nine-year-old (J200) Land Cruiser 200 a fresh lease on life since this 2015 facelift. Its new-look grille is the most obvious update, but the top-of-the-range VX also benefits from LED head- and taillamps, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels. VX models are further distinguished from lesser GX offerings via the fitment of a split tailgate; “barn-door” items complement the latter.

Packaging

Others may have coined the term, but there can be few more effective in-command driving positions than that offered by the Land Cruiser. From the plush (rather than enveloping) driver’s seat, the view over the top of the half-wood/half-leather multifunction steering wheel and heavily troughed bonnet is one that evokes an immediate sense of solidity and purpose. While some out-of-sight plastics remain disappointingly firm to touch, others on the facia and the knee- and armrests (including the refrigerated centre console) are among the finest Toyota has to offer.

Lifting the Land Cruiser VX above the ordinary (and closer to its Lexus LX cousin) is multi-zone climate control, heated and cooled seating, and a full bouquet of parking, camera and safety technologies. On the latter, the forward-collision system in our 2,6-tonne test unit appeared linked to the animated eyebrows of the driver of the car ahead…

Introduced with the Cruiser facelift is both a redesigned instrument cluster and central-stack switchgear. While crisp and clear analogue dials complement the old-school nature of the Cruiser, the nine-inch touchscreen display brings it neatly up to date in terms of modern infotainment convenience.

Somewhat more complicated in its operation, but even more impressive in its workings, is the full bouquet of infotainment offered by a modern high-end Mercedes-Benz. It’s therefore no surprise to find the interior of the GLS awash with many of the luxuries and conveniences transferred from Benz’s class-leading luxury saloon. Adding further appeal to our test unit (while making it less inclined to seek out mud) was a R75 000 optional Designo Exclusive package, adding nappa leather throughout.

This would be a good time to mention that the options list on the GLS is somewhat more comprehensive (read: complex) than the one offered by Toyota for the already spec-laden Land Cruiser VX. With wheelbase lengths of 3 080 mm (GLS) and 2 850 mm respectively, rear-passenger legroom in both vehicles is guaranteed to be generous. With both designed to accommodate seven passengers, it’s the Toyota that offers adults the greatest comfort in its third row.

The GLS, conversely, makes it easier to get into its aft seating. Another boon for the Benz is the fact that these seats stow flat into the luggage compartment when not required; Toyota has adapted its cumbersome tumble-and-fold-up setup (á la Fortuner) for the Cruiser. The Toyota, however, makes the most of its impressive dimensions (including a 1 980 mm width) to offer up to 696 dm3 worth of luggage with five occupied. The GLS boasts a still-impressive 512 dm3 of packing space.

Off-road



By combining the tests of both of these vehicles, we were intrigued to find out how each coped when asked to follow the other in conditions that best suited the convoy leader. And, on the picturesque Honingklip 4×4 course above Botrivier, it was the Land Cruiser that led the way. Fitted with all-terrain Yokohama Geolander tyres and boasting a fixed 230 mm ride height, it was only once we were on the other side of the first major obstacle that we realised we should pay attention to the Land Cruiser’s sophisticated new Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) system.

Such is the go-anywhere ability of the Cruiser that, in reality, five out of its six driving modes (rock; rock and dirt; mogul; loose rock; mud and sand) are surely included only to give the driver something to do. In reality, when left in auto, the Land Cruiser simply gets on with the job. Even the five-speed crawl mode (which did prove tricky to engage at times) feels a tad gimmicky given the Cruiser’s capabilities.

And yet, never too far away in the Toyota’s rear-view mirror, the Mercedes-Benz GLS500 steadfastly kept pace. Despite its road-biased, low-profile tyres, the GLS made steady progress. Fitted with standard air suspension and an optional (R26 000) off-road package, the GLS’s extensive Dynamic Select Control appropriately incorporates an additional off-road+ setting. This pack also adds a manual mode for the transmission, including low range, underfloor protection, specific ABS, ETS and ESP settings, and a 100% centre diff lock.

While the suspension can be lowered in sport mode, it can also be lifted to 306 mm … which was not something we were able to test. Despite our best efforts, the system refused to raise past its first 30 mm tier during our outing (denying access to the final 30 mm). Of further concern was when the system “requested” time to cool down after a bout of impressively competent sand driving. Not exactly reassuring should you be planning a trip through, say, Namibia…

On the road



Back on solid ground and despite weighing 2,2 tonnes, the GLS500, with its turbocharged 4,6-litre V8 petrol engine and slick 9G-tronic transmission, predictably showed the Land Cruiser a clean pair of heels, reaching 100 km/h from standstill some 5,61 seconds faster than the Toyota. That fact is unlikely to bother the average Cruiser owner, their right arm still resting on the open windowsill following the off-road course.

Where both hands are required on the tiller of the Land Cruiser, however, is when approaching the first tarred corner. Here the Toyota’s hydraulically linked front and rear suspension setups struggle with the shifting of the vehicle’s mass around its centre. Carry marginally too much pace into a bend and you’re met with a cacophony of tyre screech and quick-fire traction control systems. Not likely to ever be described as nimble, the GLS nevertheless does an admirable job of managing its mass. Where the German’s air-sprung suspension had its shortcomings off the beaten track, in town it’s one of the highlights of a svelte, accomplished package.