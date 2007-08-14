Lexus RX300

But the recent introduction of the RX300 takes Toyota’s luxury brand into the lucrative high-profile SUV market for the first time, and it does so with a pricing advantage over its direct rivals – a first for Lexus in SA. Globally, the RX – now in its second generation – is the company’s best-selling individual model so, together with Toyota’s commitment to raising the Lexus profile, expectations are that it will significantly increase the marque’s presence (in relative terms, of course) on our roads.

One thing that has not changed, though, is the local policy of launching just one model to compete in the relevant sector of the marketplace, and for now the RX300 you see is what you get. (However, do not rule out the possibility of model variations in the future.) Starting with the visual aspect, there are no pretensions that the RX300 is anything other than an urban 4×4. It is being promoted as an alternative to a luxury saloon, and there are not many of those that can compete with this sport-ute’s dramatic looks.

The nose is pronounced and dominated by a large, simply configured yet stylish grille fronting a raised bonnet-line and flanked by angular clear-lensed headlight clusters. The deep bumper, which houses foglights and concealed headlamp washer jets, has a lower cut-out for the intake of air underlined by what looks like a (perish the thought) bundu bashing skid plate but is, in fact, a moulded plastic panel to smooth airflow under the body. In profile, the RX300 is very much a “coupŽ SUV” with its gently sloping roofline. Subtly flared wheel-arches housing substantial 18-inch wheels, and darkened “privacy glass” in the rear doors and D-pillar highlight the flanks. The blackout look continues with the tailgate glass and spoiler. Having started the trend, Lexus has retained clear tail-lamp lenses, but the brake lights now are high-visibility LED units. Judging by the number of turned heads, overall the vehicle carries a distinctive presence.

Those in the know will expect the RX300’s interior to be typically Lexus: that is to say oozing quality with an innovation here and there. Most of the cabin is tastefully furnished in light grey, including the leather-covered seats (the inserts perforated and ruched) and the carpeting, which is normally supplemented by separate mats, although the test car arrived without. Not the ideal environment for mackintosh and wellies, then, but it does lend light and airiness to the surroundings. The fit, finish and texturing, including some tasteful wood inlays, does give off a quality air.

Both front seats have electric adjustment, including lumbar support, and have an inboard fold-up armrest. There is plenty of head-, shoulder- and legroom, and the view out is commanding. Although not darkened like the rest of the side/rear glass, the front door windows are claimed to be water repellent. Between the front seats is a console with a dual drink holder (one side of which can be used to house a movable ashtray), and a storage compartment with a shutter lid operated by buttons. Innovation number one is that the whole unit can be moved backwards for more convenient shared use by passengers in the rear. When set back, a shallow tray on the floor is revealed.

The rear seat is more versatile than most. Innovation number two is that the backrest is divided 40:20:40, which is more practical than the usual asymmetric split. The centre section contains a wide pull-down armrest with storage tray and another dual drink holder. There is some limited individual seat fore/aft and backrest angle adjustment, and irrespective of how the seat is configured, a flexible edge (which clips on to the head restraint stays) to the cargo cover ensures there is no see-through gap into the load bay. All five seating positions have three-point seatbelts and height-adjustable head restraints. As an aside, while all the side doors closed with precision, the rears lacked an effective stay.

Moving to the back, the sloping roofline precludes the cargo area from being described as practical but, nevertheless, it is fairly voluminous. The tailgate rises to 1 910 mm, and innovation number three is the cargo cover that automatically retracts as the door rises. However, it does not slide back when you close the door. Although trimmed to luxury levels, the deep-pile light-coloured carpeting is prone to soiling if you are not careful placing items on the 790 mm high floor. Four tie-down hooks are provided, and the boot will hold 384 dm3 of luggage under the cover, increasing to a huge 1 400 dm3 with the back seat folded forward. Under the floor is the toolkit plus a pair of storage compartments with their lids released by popping a button.

For convenience, there are two courtesy lamps and a 12-volt power point. The full-size spare wheel is mounted beneath the body, partially protected from road grime by a cover. Switch on, and Lexus’ theatrical Optitron instruments progressively light up “on screen”: first the outer rings of the dials plus the warning symbols, then the pointers, finally the graphics. A bit of a “lights, camera, action!” parody, but the clarity of the frosty-white-on-black display is excellent. Control switches are large and clearly identified, especially those for the dual zone climate control (with an effective auto mode), and the high-quality custom RDS radio/tape/CD player, which features front loading for six discs as well as auxiliary controls on the left spoke of the rake-adjustable steering wheel. A third column stalk manages the cruise control, which works with D, S5 or S4 selected.

However, the transmission’s computer brain can detect when the vehicle is on

a hill and controls shifts accordingly. And, usefully, the sequential manual override will not be overruled by the ECU and shift up when IT deems it necessary. But the RX300 does perform. It will sprint to 100 km/h in a fairly swift 9,3 seconds, and overtaking acceleration almost matches the bigger-

engined ML350. Maximum speed is limited by the tyre rating: it is nominally 180 km/h, but the test car’s limiter kicked in at 178 while in fourth gear, as top gear is too tall. The Lexus scores with fuel consumption, too, with a respectable index of 13,68 litres/100 km.

Layering the attractive five-spoke alloys are meaty 235/55 R18 radials, which form part of a ride and handling package that can go gumball to gumball with the pacesetter in this category: the BMW X5. Yes, really. There is plenty of compliance in the all-independent suspension, and while you may hear the wheels thumping over sharp ridges and suchlike, you seldom feel them. Nicely weighted steering – three turns lock to lock – admittedly is lacking in feedback, but offers precise turn-in. What is remarkable is the benign handling, with no suggestion of typical all-wheel drive understeer. With traction control forming part of the permanently engaged VSC – vehicle stability control – the RX300 goes where you want it to without fuss or drama, displaying only moderate body roll. The all-disc ABS brakes with EBD and BAS are effective.

For a vehicle that dominates its market in America, the Lexus’ overall dynamics are a revelation. Luxury equipment includes an “auto on” facility for the powerful high-intensity discharge headlamps, trip computer, auto-dimming interior mirror, powered and heated retractable exterior mirrors, single and intermittent speeds for the tailgate wiper, electric window operation

(all with one touch up and down), electric remote fuel flap release, courtesy lamps in the front (with map lights) and centre of the roof, and a sunglasses holder. Side doors have deep storage bins, and there are stiff-covered map pockets behind the front seats. Oh, and one final innovation. Apart from the usual front, seat-side and curtain airbags, the RX300 has a driver’s knee bag.