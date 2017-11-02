Long-term test (Introduction): Mazda BT-50 3,2 SLE 4×4 AT

Some of us in the office are of the opinion that every household needs a bakkie. Often you have stuff to move and, if it is not your own, it is a friend or family member who could benefit from having access to a bakkie for a variety of reasons.

This is exactly why I snatched the Mazda BT-50’s key from its custodian, Peter Palm, mere days after it arrived in our garage. The plan was not for a mere weekend jaunt, but a 3 000 km round trip from Cape Town to Johannesburg and back. Apart from visiting some classic-car collections I had another motive: to fetch a 1966 Honda C95 motorcycle that I had bought as a restoration project.

The BT-50 had just returned from our double-cab bakkie shootout (May 2017) and, although it didn’t end up on the podium, I knew it would be one of the better vehicles for the open road. For the first part of the trip, photographer Duwyne Aspeling drove the Mazda up to Johannesburg over the course of two days. There we rendezvoused and collected the bike. Fortunately, it fitted perfectly in the loading bay and the tailgate closed behind it.

After two photo shoots in Johannesburg, we started making our way south with an overnight stop in Bloemfontein. The time spent on this road trip with the Mazda saw some of its better characteristics quickly come to the fore. It is without a doubt comfortable on the open road, fairly quiet inside and stable at high speeds, with the 3,2-litre’s power and torque (147 kW/470 N.m) making overtaking easy.

On the downside, the moment you drive into town and start looking for a parking space, the bakkie’s size does become a big consideration.

Although I normally make use of Google Maps on my phone for directions, I was still disappointed with the dated-looking, small infotainment system that appears out of place on a new leisure bakkie (especially when it’s compared with the large screen offered in the Ford Ranger).

In the end, the BT-50 brought us safely back to Cape Town and posted a average fuel consumption of 11,23 L/100 km. That figure looks steep, but it’s hardly surprising given both the bike we were carrying and the occasional lead foot.

The BT-50 now has another 11 months to show us what it can do. Peter will use it often to visit his farm near Grabouw, while I’ll soon put it through its paces on a challenging 4×4 track.

-Wilhelm Lutjeharms

After 1 month

Current Mileage: 5 391 km

Average fuel consumption: 10,77 L/100 km

We like: pulling power, improved styling

We don’t like: still not as good-looking as the Ranger