Nissan X-Trail 2,5 LE AT

Team comments

Hannes Oosthuizen

An unimpressive redesign. Facia is better, but rear legroom is lacking. Pricey, too.

Mike Monk

Oh dear, what has Nissan done? This new, bloated X-Trail is a step backwards.

Ian McLaren

Improved interior seems to be waiting for improved everything else.

  • Waldman Jordaan

    I have both this very same model under review, namely 2008 model X-Trail 2.5 Auto (CVT) since 2011, as well as the previous model 2007 2.5 Auto LE, both 4×4 since 2009. Still have both.

    The newer model under review here, is an improvement over the previous model in virtually every way and feels more accomplished throughout, a bit like a BMW E39 (more accomplished luxury ride), versus the E36 (more direct and a bit like a go-cart). I have also owned both of these models, as well as some 7-series.

    I also do not feel any of the handling issues that you mention in your report.

    I stopped my decades long subscription to your magazine after reading this report a few years back, as clearly your views cannot be trusted.