Nissan X-Trail 2,5 LE AT

X-TRAIL has done an excellent job for Nissan locally, proving to be a popular choice amongst people seeking a practical soft-roader – it was the market leader in 2004, and last year it outsold the likes of Toyota’s RAV4 and Honda’s CR-V. It featured masculine looks, highlighted by slightly OTT roofrail mounted spotlights, and its dimensions were compact enough to be easy to drive. A slightly quirky facia and offset steering wheel added some character to an interior that offered a number of useful storage options, and some neat touches in terms of versatility. So, when it came to introduce a new X-Trail, you would expect Nissan to have built on a successful recipe, right?

Ignore, if you can, the fact that the pre-launch test unit – the range-topping 2,5 LE – arrived kitted- out with a host of accessories that had the test team running for cover, vowing to only drive the vehicle at night… Granted, many owners would likely consider some of them useful, but they were not to our taste (far too much “tinsel town”), and we expected the vehicle’s performance to be blunted by their weight and un-aerodynamic presence. The chrome under-body appendages (and the tow hitch) precluded any serious off-road testing – approach and departure angles were seriously compromised by their fitment – so we were left to assess the vehicle mainly in what is admittedly its more common environment, namely the urban jungle.

Exterior styling is not vastly different from the previous model, but new X-Trail is longer (by 120 mm) and wider (by 20 mm) – height is about the same – and the wheelbase has been stretched by just 5 mm. The front track is unchanged, but the rear track has also increased by 5 mm.

also increased by 5 mm. Relatively minor increases all round, then, but somehow the body looks more bulbous than the dimensions suggest, not helped, of course, by those addons… Fortunately, manoeuvrability has not been compromised: the turning circle of 10,8 metres is impressive for an SUV of this size, and electro-hydraulic steering assistance provides for a sensible 3,2 turns from lock to lock. The LE rides on 17-inch alloys shod with 215/60 rubber (rather than the 16-inchers of other models in the range), which may explain the slightly higher ground clearance we measured (220 mm) when compared with Nissan’s quoted standard figure (203 mm).

Inside is where the X-Trail has undergone a major revamp. The ambience immediately comes across as being a step up from before, the quality of materials and the general fit and finish appearing to be an improvement, although not quite to accepted premium levels. The centrally mounted instrument cluster has gone, replaced with a more conventional layout in a pod directly behind the steering wheel. However, whereas the speedo and rev counter are big, legible white/black/red-marked gauges, the smaller instrument in between offers digital readout combinations of gear selected, fuel level, coolant temperature, outside temperature, time, odo and trip distance, and the various trip computer information readouts. It is all presented on a sickly yellow background, and is simply too messy.

A lidded cubby now sits atop the facia centre, and we were pleased to see the drinkholders that neatly pop out from each end of soft-pad facia moulding have been retained. The centre hangdown section houses the climate control knobs and places the custom audio system (radio/6 CD front loader) high up. There are auxiliary buttons on the steering wheel, which is adjustable for rake only, as well as the cruise control controls.

Upholstery is leather, with perforated inserts, and both front seats have heaters as well as basic electric adjustment. The driver’s chair benefits from powered cushion height adjust, too as well as a lever to alter lumbar support. Once again, though, the X-Trail’s lowest seating position is rather high. The LE features a huge tilt and slide sunroof as standard, but the space required to allow the stiff board screen to be slid into the headliner has compromised headroom: the heads of tall rear passengers will likely brush the roof. Legroom is also surprisingly limited in the back, despite the hollowed-out front seat backrests.

Boot and utility space is excellent – 456 to 1 256 dm3 – but if you ever get a puncture, call for roadside assistance. To get to the spare wheel, remove the full-size carpet, its rubber underlay, the two-piece boot board, then slide out the storage tray from under the false floor. Pop out two retaining clips (careful not to lose them), twist two other retaining clips, then yank at the false floor bottom until it splits into two, and remove. Voila! – the full-size spare is exposed. Where you store the bakkie-load of items while you effect the change is another matter, and you still have to put it all back together again…

The rear seat backrest is split, and each section can be reclined into any one of five positions. The cushions tip forward to allow the backrests to drop and create a flat load bay with the false floor. Providing you have not tossed that structure away somewhere…

The new engine is quite impressive, delivering 125 kW at 6 000 r/min and 226 N.m of peak torque at 4 400 r/min. The four-cylinder, twin-cam, 24-valve motor is well matched with a sixstep CVT drivetrain, with drive going to the front wheels in normal conditions. A “shift on the fly” knob next to the gear selector (which offers manual override) can be turned to engage Auto four-wheel drive – where a viscous coupling apportions torque to the rear wheels as required – and Lock on/off, which engages fourwheel drive permanently, split 57:43 front/rear. A separate hill descent control is provided, and hill start assist is also standard. So, X-Trail is well equipped to easily and competently handle practically all the conditions the vast majority of soft-roaders will ever be tasked with.

Performance is on par for the class – 0-100 km/h in 10,76 seconds – as is the reasonable fuel economy – 10,23 litres/100 km. Ride quality is comfortable, but we had issues with the handling. Despite electronic aids, a couple of the test team had “moments” when driving in inclement conditions, which does not inspire confidence. The X-Trail got a little out of shape, but the waywardness was easily corrected.

Ventilated disc brakes are fitted front and rear and performed consistently in our punishing 10-stop routine, but recorded a poor average stopping time for an ABS-controlled system. We noted, though, the test vehicle’s low mileage, which could signify the brakes had yet to bed-in.

Test summary

Somehow Nissan has gone and messed-up the X-Trail’s ingredients, transforming it from an attractive and competent soft-roader into a rather distended compact SUV. Sure, the facia is an improvement, and most of the earlier model’s practicality and versatility have been retained or enhanced. But, overall, in our eyes, its appeal has been diminished, and this X-Trail is going to battle to maintain, let alone try to improve upon, its predecessor’s achievements. Especially at its high purchase price…